Media reports Biden permitting placement of US army ‘contractors’ to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has lifted a de facto ban on deploying US defense contractors to Ukraine for the repair of American-made weapons systems, according to reports from Reuters and CNN. This policy shift comes as Donald Trump, who has expressed skepticism about ongoing US military support to Ukraine, secures his second term in office. While Trump’s stance on the new policy is unclear, he has promised to avoid putting American lives at risk and aims to quickly end the conflict.



The presence of US contractors in Ukraine will be limited in size and positioned far from the front lines, with no direct involvement in combat, officials said. The move addresses challenges in maintaining increasingly advanced American-made weaponry, such as F-16 fighter jets and Patriot missile defense systems, which have been damaged in the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian forces have struggled to repair the equipment, and many repairs have had to be carried out in NATO countries like Poland and Romania.



The policy change aligns the Pentagon with other US agencies, such as the State Department and USAID, which already employ contractors in Ukraine. These contractors will assist the Ukrainian military in maintaining and repairing critical equipment, ensuring it is ready for deployment on the front lines. However, the companies bidding for these contracts will bear the risk of potential Russian strikes, with each contractor responsible for the safety of their personnel and required to submit risk mitigation plans as part of their bids.

