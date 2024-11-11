Musk talks about Ukraine war anticipation

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has predicted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will soon come to an end, warning that the time is running out for those who have profited from the war. Musk, who has been a significant supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump, reportedly participated in a phone call between and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk suggested that "senseless killing will end soon," without confirming his involvement in the call.



His statement came in response to claims made by X commentator Mario Nawfal, who suggested that Trump’s proposed plan for Ukraine would involve a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine, patrolled by European and British forces. According to Nawfal, the plan would allow Russia to keep its territorial gains, while Ukraine would agree not to join NATO for 20 years. This proposal, while speculated by Newsweek, was based on earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal, which also linked Musk to alleged "secret communications" with Russia—claims that Musk and the Kremlin have denied.



The proposed Trump plan would see an 800-mile demilitarized zone established between the two warring sides, with peacekeeping forces deployed but no direct involvement from American troops or UN peacekeepers. Instead, European nations, such as Poland, Germany, Britain, and France, would be expected to contribute troops and resources to enforce peace, as the US would not be sending its own forces or footing the bill for the operation.

