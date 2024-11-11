Odisha Govt Orders Removal Of OSCW Chairperson

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (IANS) The Odisha has ordered the removal of Minati Behera as the Chairperson of the State Commission for Women (OSCW) over unsatisfactory performance.

The state government had earlier issued a show cause notice seeking Behera's reply over the unsatisfactory performance regarding the disposal of cases and holding of camp courts during her tenure as the chairperson of Odisha SCW. She was asked to submit her reply by November 1.

“In pursuance of Provision of Sub-section 3 of Section 4 of the Orissa State Commission for Women Act, 1993, the Chairperson of OSCW was issued Show cause Notice to submit her reply by 04.00 P.M., 1st November 2024 vide this Department letter no.24896, dated 29.10.2024,” reads the notification issued by the Women and Child Development Department on November 9.

The state government in the notification further added that the reply submitted by Behera was inadequate.

“After thorough and careful examination of the show cause reply submitted by the Chairperson, OSCW, it is observed that the reply is inadequate and does not justify the unsatisfactory performance of the Commission,” the notification further adds.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the reply, the Odisha government has ordered Behera's removal from the post of chairperson of OSCW.

As per the notification:“In view of the above facts and circumstances, the State Government hereby orders the removal of Smt. Minati Behera, Chairperson of OSCW appointed vide this Department Notification No. 16810, dated 12.10.2022 in exigency of public interests forthwith invoking the powers conferred under Section 4(3) of the Act.”

Behera, a social activist and senior Biju Mahila Janata Dal leader, was appointed as the chairperson of OSCW by the previor Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in August 2019.