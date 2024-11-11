Wireless Connectivity Technology Market Key Trends And Future Prospects By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Wireless has become increasingly prevalent in the daily lives of the majority of individuals. People rely on wireless for information, entertainment, and communication in the workplace, at home, in arenas, and even in their vehicles. Wireless connection is the networking technology that connects two nodes or devices without wires, cables, or cords. To devices and systems within a building, wireless connectivity allows users to avoid the costly installation of cables. If companies do not utilize technology, such as a dependable wireless network, it becomes more challenging for them to remain competitive. Wireless networking in the workplace enables employees to move around the building without losing access to the company network. Everyone gets access to essential data and applications via the network on any device.

Wi-Fi's popularity in residential, commercial, and industrial environments as a wireless LAN connection drives demand for Wi-Fi-enabled smart lighting. Existing Wi-Fi-enabled infrastructure often employs Wi-Fi connectivity for intelligent lighting. Furthermore, the spread of IoT-based technology in developing economies is helpful since it will create future wireless connectivity technology market opportunities. Bluetooth is also used in smart lighting infrastructure as a wireless connection mechanism. This wireless technology connects gadgets and grants people remote access. For example, Svarochi's smart LED bulb features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to remotely control the device's brightness, color temperature, and other functions.

Market Dynamics

The Increasing Demand for Wireless Networks in Producing Smart Infrastructure and Growth in Implementation of AI Assistants to Drive the Global Wireless Connectivity Technology Market

The interconnectedness of people and material resources is necessary to transform urban areas into smart cities globally. The communications landscape has shifted from wired to wireless connections. In addition, the growth of wireless connections, which has increased the data transfer rate, is predicted to accelerate the market due to the widespread use of wireless networks in smart infrastructures. In the US, the average commuter spends around 42 hours daily stuck in traffic, rising in megacities such as Los Angeles and New York. Connected traffic lights in smart cities may assess traffic trends and adjust in real time to reduce congestion and delays. This stimulates the market by increasing the demand for wireless connectivity products.

In recent years, many businesses, including residential, commercial, and industrial, have increased their utilization of AI assistance. Utilizing autonomous wearable devices makes it easier and more convenient to do jobs. Tiny AI-encrypted devices are hyper-connected through wireless networks. For instance, Samsung's Gear s2/s3 smartwatches, which include a home assistant user interface and employ Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, are equipped with a home assistant UI and Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, respectively. Therefore, adopting such intelligent wearables facilitates customers' daily activities, thereby increasing the market's need for wireless connectivity technology.

The Development of Smart Cities to Create Global Wireless Connectivity Technology Market Opportunities

The expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for hyper-connectivity between devices in smart infrastructure is expected to increase the demand for wireless networks in smart lighting. Various applications, such as vertical farming, automobile interiors, and smart homes, can benefit from operational efficiencies such as auto-dimming and intelligent illumination due to the incorporation of artificial intelligence and IoT in lighting systems. For instance, a smart lighting system is used in vertical farming to boost crop productivity. This company's intelligent lighting promotes optimal plant development by adjusting the light automatically. As a result, the incorporation of IoT and AI into the lighting industry has the potential to benefit its global expansion.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 15%. The Asia-Pacific wireless connectivity technology market is driven by consumer gadgets that are becoming increasingly affordable, which supports long-term investments in the field. In addition, the region's increasing use of sports for health diagnosis offers significant growth opportunities for the wireless communication technology sector. In addition, the increasing use of intelligent technologies in the Asia-Pacific area creates lucrative market development opportunities in the region.

The technical advancement of Asia-economies fuels the rise of the wireless connectivity technology market. Pacific's Rising demand for smartphones and smart wearables is projected to affect regional growth in consumer electronics. Increasing government initiatives for the construction of smart cities in Asia-Pacific and future long-term investments in smart technologies also contribute to the development of the Asia-Pacific market. As a result of the rising usage of modern electronics, several technical advancements in the automotive and healthcare industries are driving the rise of the wireless connectivity technology market.

North America will proliferate at a CAGR of 11.5% and hold USD 74,491 million. Due to the region's technical developments, inventions, and investments in the wireless connectivity industry, which increase its market demand, North America is a major contributor to the expansion of the global wireless connectivity technology market. The expansion of the market for wireless connectivity technology in North America is attributable to the region's growing acceptance of portable technologies for many applications.

Additionally, the increasing use of smartphones and smart wearables and the government's increased spending contribute to the growth of the wireless communication technology industry. In addition, an increase in investments in consumer electronics, aerospace, and defense, as well as technological advances in the healthcare industry, are predicted to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. Institutions of the United States government are continuously engaged in the deployment of infrastructure and allocation of new spectrum for developing sophisticated technologies. The US is among the leading countries in digital consumer engagement and the rate of new technology adoption. Consequently, fostering the expansion of the regional wireless connectivity technology industry.

The global wireless connectivity technology market size was valued at USD 94.024 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 101 billion in 2025 to USD 180.26 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on technology, the Wi-Fi section is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% and hold the largest market share.

Based on application, the consumer electronics section is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% and hold the largest market share. Based on regional analysis, the Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 15%.

Competitive Players

Qualcomm IncorporatedIntel CorporationNXP Semiconductors NV.Texas Instruments Inc.STMicroelectronics NV.BroadcomPanasonic CorporationInfineon Technologies AGRenesas ElectronicsMediaTek Inc. Recent Developments



In 2022 , Qualcomm Incorporated and Thales, a French aerospace company, are planning to test and validate 5G non-terrestrial networks with a focus on smartphone use cases. Both firms are attempting to extend 5G to a network of satellites orbiting the Earth. In 2022 , Qualcomm Incorporated released the new RFFE modules to provide top-tier Wi-Fi and Bluetooth experiences. The enlarged portfolio supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, and the next-generation Wi-Fi 7 standard. The modules are designed for various devices beyond smartphones, such as automotive, XR, PCs, wearables, mobile broadband, and IoT.

By TechnologyWi-FiBluetoothZigbeeNFCCellularOthersBy ApplicationConsumer ElectronicsAutomotiveHealthcareAerospace and DefenseIT & TelecomOthers