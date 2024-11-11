Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza leaves at least 51 civilians dead

(MENAFN) Israeli on northern Gaza, particularly in Jabalia al-Balad, have left at least 51 civilians dead, including 13 children, following multiple raids on residential areas in the heavily besieged region. Gaza’s Civil Defense reported widespread destruction, with several homes leveled and many bodies, including those of children, recovered from the debris. A large number of people are still trapped under the rubble, with no way to recover them. The strikes came after an earlier Israeli raid in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City that killed five Palestinians. Meanwhile, Israel’s military presence in Gaza has grown, with the Netzarim axis now serving as a key Israeli outpost and permanent military installations being set up. A recent UN report revealed that nearly 70% of the victims of Israeli military actions between November 2023 and April 2024 were women and children.



In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces conducted raids in various cities and refugee camps, including the Askar refugee camp near Nablus and Qalqilya. Tensions erupted as Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli forces in Nablus' Old City, where explosive devices were used to target Israeli troops. These confrontations are part of ongoing violence as Israeli incursions continue across Palestinian territories.

