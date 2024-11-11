Australia appoints first-ever anti-slavery commissioner to combat slavery

(MENAFN) Australia has appointed its first-ever anti-slavery commissioner to bolster efforts in combating modern slavery. Chris Evans, a former senator and prominent anti-human trafficking activist, will assume the role on December 2 for a five-year term, according to a statement from Attorney General Mark Dreyfus' office. This appointment is part of Australia's broader strategy to strengthen its response to modern slavery, which includes various exploitative practices such as human trafficking, forced marriage, forced labor, deceptive recruitment, and debt bondage.



The new anti-slavery commissioner will play a key role in enhancing collaborative efforts between government agencies, businesses, and civil society to prevent modern slavery and support victims and survivors. The commissioner’s responsibilities will include raising public awareness, assisting businesses in addressing slavery risks in their supply chains, and ensuring better victim support systems. This move is part of a wider initiative to tackle the pervasive issue of modern slavery across the nation.



The urgency for such a position was highlighted earlier in September when the New South Wales anti-slavery commissioner reported that an estimated 16,400 people in the state were victims of modern slavery. The state government swiftly acted by requesting an investigation into the risks posed to temporary migrant workers. This reflects growing concern over the exploitation of vulnerable groups, particularly in labor markets where workers may be more susceptible to such practices.



The creation of the national anti-slavery commissioner fulfills a key electoral promise made by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In the 2023-24 federal budget, the government committed to allocating 8 million Australian dollars (around USD5.2 million) over four years to support the new role. This funding is aimed at ensuring that the commissioner can effectively lead efforts to eliminate modern slavery across Australia, both within its borders and through its international trade and business relationships.

