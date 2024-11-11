AEON Launches Crypto Payment On BNB Chain To Bring Crypto Payments To Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation payment protocol, has brought a streamlined QR code payment system to Chain with Terminus to expand payment accessibility in Southeast Asia, providing payment experience that significantly boosts convenience for both users and merchants. This joint effort also supports the BNB Chain ecosystem by promoting a seamless crypto payment experience on BNB Chain at various offline locations across the region.

Continue Reading

AEON's "scan-to-pay" functionality integrates seamlessly with national payment networks across Southeast Asia, including VietQR in Vietnam and ThaiQR in Thailand. Merchants benefit from AEON's system as it requires no additional hardware or modifications, with payments automatically settled in local fiat currency and enabling immediate adoption. By leveraging this Web3-based QR code solution, users can now utilize mainstream crypto including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB for in-store purchases by simply scanning a QR code, fostering real-world crypto utility across diverse retail merchants across Southeast Asia.

Experience Payment on BNB Chain and Win BNB Back

As part of this joint effort, AEON will be hosting an offline QR code payment campaign during Devcon 2024. During the Devcon week, users can experience the convenience of AEON's and Terminus's applications firsthand, scanning QR codes at select locations to make crypto payments for their purchases.



By downloading the Terminus & AEON App, new users can enjoy this feature and a chance to win a crypto-back reward equivalent to $10 in BNB. Simply make a payment with USDT, USDC, BNB on the BNB Chain at participating retail merchants between November 10th and November 17th, and the first 50 users to pay with AEON will receive a share of the $500 BNB in total crypto-back prize.

How it Works?

AEON's synergy with BNB Chain and Terminus delivers a streamlined, user-friendly process for making crypto payments in physical stores. By using the Terminus & AEON app, customers can simply scan a QR code displayed at participating offline merchants, select BNB or other tokens as their payment method, and send the payment directly to the designated wallet. Once the transaction is confirmed, the funds are instantly converted into local fiat currency, removing any friction for merchants who can accept crypto without needing additional infrastructure or technical adjustments.

With this feature launched on BNB Chain, this initiative signifies a major advancement in making cryptocurrency a practical tool for daily transactions, particularly in Southeast Asia's growing markets. Together, AEON, BNB Chain, and Terminus are fostering a new standard for crypto adoption by enabling in-store purchases with BNB Chain native tokens, thus expanding the BNB Chain ecosystem and encouraging more widespread use of blockchain technology in day-to-day life. This milestone represents AEON's commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital finance and creating a more inclusive, interconnected payment ecosystem.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem's governance chain.opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers some of the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program.

Twitter

About Terminus

The Terminus Payment Association is pioneering the convergence of Web3 and the real-world economy, revolutionizing how people pay at offline merchants. Led by visionary initiators in public chain, crypto payment aggregation, and PayFi protocol, it seamlessly connects cryptocurrency ecosystems with everyday retail transactions through banks, e-wallets, and fiat settlement networks. Through its groundbreaking Universal Payment system, users can effortlessly pay in crypto at local shops, restaurants, and merchants who receive fiat currency using their existing QR codes. Launching in Thailand and expanding across Asia-Pacific, Terminus is transforming crypto payments from a niche technology into an accessible reality of daily life.

Website

X

Telegram

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.



Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

Website

X

Telegram

Discord

SOURCE AEON

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED