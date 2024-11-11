Russian Mi-24 Attack Helicopter Destroyed At Airfield In Moscow Region - Intel
11/11/2024 5:11:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter burned down in the Moscow region on the night of November 9-10.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The attack helicopter was destroyed at the Klin-5 airfield in Russia's Moscow region.
Source: Official Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate
It belonged to the 92nd squadron of the 344th Center for Combat Employment and Retraining of Personnel of army Aviation of the Russian Armed Forces.
Ukraine's military intelligence said the Russians would be fairly punished for every war crime they committed against Ukraine.
Main Intelligence Directorate
