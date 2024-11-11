Italian football club Roma parts ways with head coach Ivan Juric

(MENAFN) Italian club Roma made the decision to part ways with their Croatian head coach Ivan Juric on Sunday, following a disappointing spell that lasted only 12 matches in charge. In an official statement, Roma expressed their appreciation for Juric's efforts, acknowledging the challenging environment he had to manage. The club thanked him for his professionalism and wished him the best for his future endeavors. Despite the gratitude expressed, the 49-year-old coach's tenure was cut short after Roma's 3-2 defeat to Bologna in a home match on Sunday.



Juric had been appointed as Roma's head coach in September, replacing Daniele De Rossi, the former Roma and Italy midfielder. However, his time with the club was marked by inconsistency, with a record of four wins, three draws, and five losses from his 12 matches. This string of results ultimately led to his dismissal, as Roma struggled to find their form in Serie A and Europe.



Following the decision to sack Juric, Roma are now in search of their third head coach this season, as they sit in 12th place in the Serie A standings. The club's performance in the UEFA Europa League has also been disappointing, with Roma currently in 20th place in their group. With significant expectations for success both domestically and internationally, Roma’s management will be looking to quickly stabilize the team and push for improvements in the second half of the season.



The managerial change marks another chapter in what has been a turbulent season for Roma, who are hoping that a new coach will help them regain form and climb the standings in both Serie A and European competition.

