Deputising For King, Crown Prince To Participate In COP29

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Deputising for King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is scheduled to participate on Tuesday in the United Nations Climate Change (COP29), hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku.Crown Prince Al Hussein is due to deliver Jordan's address at the conference, and hold meetings on the sidelines of COP29 with a number of heads of state and delegation, as well as representatives of UN and international organisations.