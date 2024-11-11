Over 10,000 Patients Visited PHCC Health Centers During Official Holidays

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) reported that a total of 10,988 patients, including both citizens and residents, were received at its 22 operational health centers during the official holiday on November 6 and 7, 2024, marking the national unity in Qatar, which was reflected in the public on the draft constitutional amendments.

The total number of patients comprises all patients who visited the general and family medicine clinics, amounting to 7,937 patients.

In addition, the general clinics received 604 patients. This number also encompasses all cases attended the "Urgent Care Units" across 12 health centers, namely Al-Mashaf, Al-Sadd, Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq, Al-Ruwais, Al-Sheehaniya, Al-Kaaban, Gharrafat Al-Rayan, Rawdat Al-Khail, Muaither, Umm Salal, Leabaib and Al-Karaana health centers, amounting to 886 cases, each of which was managed according to its specific needs.

PHCC has indicated that several specialized clinic services were made available, including ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology and premarital screening clinics.

Additionally, pharmacy, radiology and laboratory services were offered during the holiday to meet the needs of all patients.

The ophthalmology clinics received 80 patients at Leabaib, Rawdat Al-Khail, West Bay, Al-Wakrah and Al-Khor health centers.

The ENT clinics received 69 patients at Leabaib and Rawdat Al-Khail health centers, while the dermatology clinics received 49 patients at Leabaib, Rawdat Al-Khail and Umm Salal health centers.

Furthermore, the premarital screening clinics received 62 patients at Leabaib, Al-Mashaf, Al-Rayyan, West Bay and Al-Khor health centers.

PHCC Community Call Center facilitated a total of 551 virtual medical consultations, encompassing both telephone and video calls, to patients who contacted the service line 16000 without having prior appointments.

This type of consultation ensures that patients identified as an urgent case receive the timely healthcare, along with prescriptions of medications they need by a specialized physician as swiftly as possible.

PHCC has affirmed that all health centers on duty have been diligent in accommodating all patients' needs without any delays or extended waiting times.

It highlighted that meeting patient needs is a key priority that PHCC is committed to achieving, as this is a fundamental pillar of the national health strategy and aligns with Qatar Vision 2030.

PHCC underscored the importance of exerting maximum efforts to deliver the best medical and healthcare services to both citizens and residents, demonstrating its dedication in this field.