Mnuchin states Trump’s main priorities is going to be tax cuts, Iran sanctions, tariffs

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald Trump possibly is going to revert to cornerstones of his prior economic platform, including tariffs, less taxes as well as sanctions when he assumes office in January, his former Treasury assistant stated on Thursday.



Steven Mnuchin, who served as Treasury Secretary during Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021, told CNBC that he views those items as essential to the Republican agenda.



Mnuchin stated in a “Squawk Box” interview that tax cuts are “a signature part of his program.” “I think that should be easy to pass in Congress, particularly if the Republicans control the House as well, which it looks like it will be.”



Tariffs would also be discussed, as Trump imposed them on several goods during his first term and pledged to reintroduce them.



Mnuchin pointed out that “I think that tariffs do need to be used to get counterparties back to the table, especially China, which is not living up to all of the agreements they made.”

