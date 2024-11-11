Al Ahli Edge Al Rayyan To Reach Quarters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Al Ahli edged Al Rayyan 3-2 in an absorbing contest to reach the quarter-finals of the QSL Cup at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, yesterday.

Despite the defeat, Al Rayyan also advanced joining table toppers Al Duhail and Al Arabi in the knockout stage from Group A.

Matej Mitrovic scored the decisive goal for Al Ahli in the 75th minute, volleying home from close range after a Younes Hussein corner.

Al Ahli concluded their group campaign with nine points, while Al Rayyan finished in fourth place with six points.

Al Duhail and Al Arabi each topped the group with 10 points following yesterday's simultaneous matches.

Igor Biscan's Al Ahli had taken the lead through Erik Exposito, who converted an 11-minute penalty after Al Rayyan's Hussain Ali Bahzad was penalised for a foul.

But Al Rayyan, who saw their veteran Rodrigo Tabata hitting the woodwork twice earlier, bounced back to take the lead after strikes from Tameem Mansour Al Abdulla (24th minute) and Abdulrahman Al Harazi (37th minute).

Younes Hussein remained central to Al Ahli's attack and their efforts paid off in the 66th minute when substitute Mohamed Ammad Abdelkader leveled the score, capitalising on a rebound after goalkeeper Samy Beldi parried Exposito's initial attempt. Nine minutes later, Mitrovic's strike secured the win.

“It was a tough match and we are happy to qualify for the quarter-final with a win,” Ammad, who scored on return from a muscle injury, said.

“I am happy to score in my first match after the injury. We have big ambitions this season and we will give our best to win titles including this tournament,” he added.

Elsewhere, Al Shahania's Pelle van Amersfoort scored a last-gasp equaliser in the 90+7 minute to hold Al Duhail to a 1-1 draw at Grand Hamad Stadium.

Ahmed El Sayed had put the Red Knights ahead in the 26th minute.

Al Shahania, however, were eliminated after finishing with three points, along with Qatar SC, who drew 0-0 with Al Arabi at Al Khor Stadium.

The quarter-final lineup will be completed today following simultaneous Group B matches kicking off at 5:30pm.

Point leaders Al Wakrah (nine points) will meet Al Shamal at Al Khor Stadium while Al Khor and Al Gharafa will square off at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Defending champions Umm Salal, already qualified, are second in the five-team group with six points followed by Al Shamal (five points).

Al Khor and Al Gharafa have one point each.