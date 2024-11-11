Chief Of Staff Hosts Top US Military Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Chief of Staff of the H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met with US Task Force Spartan Deputy Commanding General H E Brigadier General Joe Sharkey, who is visiting Doha. They discussed topics of common interest along with cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to boost them. During the meeting, Brigadier General Sharkey awarded Commander of the Military Forces Staff H E Brigadier General Rashid Mohammed Al Hajri the Order of the Marechaussee, Friend of the Regiment, in appreciation of his efforts to support and strengthen military relations between the two sides. The meeting was attended by several senior officers from both sides.