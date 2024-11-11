Ministry Of Culture Participates In 43Rd Sharjah International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Sharjah: The Ministry of Culture is participating in the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Fair, currently held at Centre Sharjah, UAE, to showcase the Qatari intellectual production, promote the ministry's E-library and enhance the cultural and intellectual communication.

The event brings together a host of publishing houses, such as the Doha-based Hamad bin Khalifa University Press and Dar Al Watad for Publishing and Distribution to showcase a wide diversity of in diverse genres.

Director of the Doha International Book Fair Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain said the ministry participates in this fair to illuminate aspects of Qatari literature and culture through showcasing diverse and new publications in multiple knowledge sciences that range from novels, law, to social and humanitarian sciences, in addition to showcasing the outstanding releases of children and young adult books.