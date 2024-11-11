Delhi's Air Quality 'Very Poor', Minimum Temperature 17.6 Deg C
Date
11/11/2024 2:09:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The air quality in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, with a thick layer of smog covering several parts of the city.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality index (AQI) of 349 at 9 am. However, at least two weather stations out of the 39 in the city - Bawana and Jahangirpuri - reported 'severe' quality air at 401 and 412, respectively.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius at 9 am, three notches above the season's average.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, it said.
The humidity level was at 96 per cent at 8.30 am.
According to AQI classifications, a range of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate, 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe.'
