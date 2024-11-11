Biongevity Launches World's First AI-Powered Longevity App And Longevity Fitness Challenge In Line With The UAE's Vision 2031

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Biongevity introduces its one-of-a-kind initiatives to promote longevity and healthspan of users across the UAE

Biongevity , a leader in innovative solutions, has unveiled an advanced AI-powered health and wellness app, a designed to empower users with personalised and health management tools and the world's first Longevity Fitness Challenge that will encourage the UAE's population in making health and fitness a daily priority.

Biongevity is a leading healthcare facility in Dubai that focuses on longevity genetics and precision medicine, offering solutions which help consumer live long through a preventive life-cycle management that extends the life span of individuals with less medical intervention. The launch of its initiatives is underpinned by the tech-driven atmosphere, advanced infrastructure, and health-conscious population of the UAE. Dubai's repute as a global hub for innovation and wellness technology has further inspired Biongevity to introduce its novel app.

The pioneering health clinic supports the UAE's Vision 2031, which emphasises building accessible healthcare systems that elevate quality of life, and beyond by encouraging preventive healthcare and proactive health management. The rapid increase of lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, in the region signals urgent need to fortify health and curb such illnesses. According to The Lancet, an international medical journal, regular health monitoring can prevent up to 80 percent of cases of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Biongevity caters to this need by offering a technologically driven solution that curates personalised health charts for users.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Biongevity App will help generate real-time health data and help people to check on their vital health information while on the move and recommend preventive measures on health, despite their busy schedule. It includes face scanning technology that can measure blood pressure and heart rate, offering accurate, on-the-spot results to the user. Other features include tailored diet tips and a health dashboard to track progress. It can further track daily health status without wearable devices. The software also compiles genetic information and guides users with healthier lifestyle choices. Going forward, users can access the app's myriad features that monitor holistic health and well-being. In addition to physical fitness, the app aims to enhance longevity and support wellness through mental, physical, and genetic insights.

Inspired by the Dubai Fitness Challenge , Biongevity is set to launch the world's first Longevity Fitness Challenge , a 30-day event running from December 1st to December 31st – to create nation-wide awareness on how to extend life span. Fitness enthusiasts from all over the UAE are welcome to take part in this unique fitness challenge that primarily promotes longevity and healthspan, referring to the quality of life during aging.

Participants of the Longevity Fitness Challenge can track their progress on the Biongevity app, which features a leaderboard. Each day, a winner will be selected based on engagement and challenge metrics to receive a complimentary longevity assessment. At the end of the challenge, the top 25 participants who log the most steps are crowned“Longevity Champions”, who receive complimentary advanced genetic testing and consultation, providing valuable insights into their health.

The event takes place at a time when people are increasingly becoming health conscious and are paying greater attention to health and well-being. It will drive users to integrate fitness and health goals into their daily routines as well as reinforce daily wellness habits and educate users on the importance of long-term health maintenance. This will also fuel the formation of healthier societies that support one another in achieving their personal fitness goals.

Due to increased digitisation, the healthcare industry is also shifting from manual to more digital, thanks to technology and innovation.

According to a report by Global Market Insights, the UAE's digital health market is projected to reach Dh2.5 billion by 2025, supported by government initiatives and the rapid adoption of smart technology in the wellness sector. Additionally, over 40 percent of UAE residents currently use health and wellness apps regularly, and fitness-related apps are expanding at a rate of more than 30 percent year-on-year.

As part of UAE's thriving community-focused wellness environment, Biongevity's app will contribute to a movement that has seen the country ranked among the most digitally advanced countries in health management.

The Longevity Fitness Challenge promotes daily physical activity, aligning perfectly with Biongevity's mission to support individual health journeys through digital tools. Biongevity's app provides a one-stop solution for users to track physical activities, set personal health goals, and access expert guidance, creating an ideal support system for anyone looking to enhance their lifestyle. The UAE's dedication to health and fitness, supported by government initiatives, has also led to a rise in the adoption of fitness and health applications. A study by PwC indicates that 90 percent of UAE residents are willing to use digital health platforms, making it one of the fastest-growing markets for such technology in the Middle East.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Anmol Kapoor, visionary Founder of BioAro Group of companies , expressed his enthusiasm for the company's role in the nation's health movement.“Biongevity's mission is to transform health management by making advanced technology accessible to everyone in the UAE,” he stated.“Dubai is a city that champions both innovation and wellness, making it the perfect environment for our app launch and Longevity Fitness Challenge. Everyone across the country is welcome to be a part of this significant movement. We are excited to see how our solutions can contribute to a healthier, more dynamic community here.

The UAE's active community can download the free-to-access app and explore cutting-edge tools that enhance their fitness journey. Moreover, they can track their progress at the Longevity Fitness Challenge. Participants and residents will be able to experience features like daily activity tracking, goal setting, and AI-driven insights, all tailored to support their personal wellness journeys.

With over 40 percent of UAE residents using health and wellness applications, the demand for personalised fitness tracking is on the rise. According to data from the UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the UAE has one of the highest smartphone penetration rates globally, at around 97 percent in 2023, creating a favourable landscape for digital health innovations like Biongevity's app. Biongevity's app combines advanced AI technology with user-friendly features, creating an all-in-one platform for personal health management. Biongevity's new app launch demonstrates the company's dedication to transforming health management through technology.

With its trendsetting app, Biongevity highlights the importance of early health awareness. Its proactive approach to healthcare will allow users to track and manage their health independently. The integration of AI will not only amplify the range of accessible health monitoring services but also curate personalised routines defined by lifestyles. Biongevity's contribution towards enhancing the healthspan of its users positions itself as a leader in merging AI with daily health monitoring, ushering in a new era of technology in healthcare.

In the long run, the healthcare provider aims to expand its footprint beyond the UAE, offering its unique services to users globally. It will further upgrade its app into a platform for health monitoring and longevity-focused wellness worldwide.