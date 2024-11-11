Marital Rape Criminalisation To Google Antitrust: High Profile Cases 51St Chief Justice Of India Sanjiv Khanna Will Hear

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Justice Sanjiv Khanna took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi on Monday. CJI Sanjiv Khanna is was part of key landmark judgements, including electoral bonds scheme, abrogation of Article 370, etc.

Unlike his predecessor DY Chandrachud , who served a two-year term, Sanjiv Khanna is set to hold the CJI post for six months. During his tenure, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear key landmark judgements that may immensely impact our lives.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna takes over as the new CJI today: High-profile cases listed in coming months

After taking over the charge of the new CJI, Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear several high-profile cases, including Google's Android dominance lawsuit, the criminalisation of marital rape, and the e-gaming retrospective taxation issue, NDTV Profit reported. Here are the details about these cases.

The Supreme Court, on October 23, adjourned the hearing of a batch of petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape. The case was adjourned for four weeks and is likely to be heard by the SC bench, including CJI, in November or December. So far, no information is available about the hearing date of the marital rape case.

CJI DY Chandrachud deferred the hearing of the case, citing that the hearing of the case wouldn't be completed before November 10, his retirement day.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear Google's appeal against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order in January 2024. The apex court will decide on Google's plea challenging the NCLAT's decision to uphold the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) fine of ₹1,338 crore for anti-trust violations.