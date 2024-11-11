Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market Set For 12.4% Growth, Reaching $9.66 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infrastructure Monitoring Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The infrastructure monitoring market has expanded significantly in recent years, rising from $5.41 billion in 2023 to a projected $6.04 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This past growth is driven by factors such as aging infrastructure, increased government funding, preparedness for natural disasters, urbanization trends, and the expansion of transportation networks.

How Big Is the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The infrastructure monitoring market is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, reaching $9.66 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This anticipated growth is attributed to the impact of climate change, the adoption of remote monitoring technologies, resilience planning efforts, the development of smart cities, and the formation of public-private partnerships.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

What Is Driving the Growth of the Infrastructure Monitoring Market?

The increasing demand for public infrastructure is anticipated to drive the future growth of the infrastructure monitoring market. Public infrastructure includes systems, buildings, and facilities developed, owned, and maintained by the government for public access. Infrastructure monitoring in public infrastructure supports inspection and maintenance, environmental monitoring, emergency response, and more, using real-time data collection, storage, and analysis to improve structural safety and reduce risks of accidents and significant losses.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Infrastructure Monitoring Market Share?

Key players in the infrastructure monitoring market include Broadcom Inc., Splunk Inc., Datadog Inc., National Instruments Corporation, MISTRAS Group Inc., AppDynamics Inc., ScienceLogic Inc., Pure Technologies Limited, Campbell Scientific Inc., RST Instruments Ltd., Kinemetrics Inc., Set Point Technologies Ltd., Bridge Diagnostics Inc., Netmagic Solutions Private Limited, CapaSystems A/S, Geocomp Corporation, Hottinger Brüel & Kjaer GmbH, Geokon Incorporated, Zenoss Inc., Sixense Group Inc., Nagios Enterprises LLC, Acellent Technologies Inc.,

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size?

Leading companies in the retail media network market are embracing strategic partnerships to strengthen platforms for self-service analytics and customer monitoring. These partnerships are collaborative arrangements where two or more organizations pool resources and expertise to achieve shared, mutually advantageous goals.

How Is the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Technology: Wired, Wireless

3) By Application: Corrosion Monitoring, Crack Detection, Damage Detection, Hotspot Monitoring, Impact Monitoring, Multimodal Sensing, State Sensing, Strain Monitoring, Structural Health Monitoring And Non-Destructive Testing

4) By End-User Industry: Mining, Aerospace And Defense, Civil Infrastructure, Energy, Other End-User Industries

North America: The Leading Region in the Infrastructure Monitoring Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Infrastructure Monitoring Market?

Infrastructure monitoring involves collecting and analyzing data from IT systems, processes, and infrastructure to improve business outcomes and deliver value across the organization.

The Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into infrastructure monitoring market size, infrastructure monitoring market drivers and trends, infrastructure monitoring competitors' revenues, and infrastructure monitoring market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2024

report/infrastructure-as-a-service-global-market-report

Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024

report/composable-infrastructure-global-market-report

Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2024

report/critical-infrastructure-protection-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.