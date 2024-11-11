US stops shipments of bulldozers to Israel

(MENAFN) Israeli press stated on Sunday that the US has stopped providing 130 bulldozers to Israel among home demolitions in the Gaza Strip.



Based on Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli Defense contracted a main agreement to purchase about 130 D9 bulldozers from US machinery producer Caterpillar.



The newspaper, quoting Israeli security sources, stated that the US lately stopped the agreement because of the consume of these bulldozers to destroy homes in Gaza, which has led extensive criticism in the US.



The sources argued that Israel had already paid for the bulldozers and was looking for shipment confirmation from the US State Department.



The Israeli daily stated that the freeze happened at a time when Israeli was in a huge need for the bulldozers, particularly after the tools had gone through maintenance.



Based on the report, the Israeli military has also been involved in ground operations in Southern Lebanon for more than a month, needing extra D9 bulldozers for use in the area.



The Israeli newspaper stated that the freeze of the bulldozer export has postponed the accomplishment of Israel’s campaigns to generate a buffer zone among Gaza and the Negev in Southern Israel, which would include destruction of hundreds of Palestinian homes as well as agricultural spaces along the Gaza boarder.

