Sara Ali Khan Is ‘Chilling Like A Cucumber’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan spent her free time“chilling like a cucumber”.

Sara, who is the daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a of herself with a plateful of cucumber. The actress is even seen playing around with it as she holds onto a piece of it.

“Chillin like a cucumber or ice eye ke under,” she wrote as the caption.

Last week, Sara revealed that she had a 'new visitor' on set, while she was shooting for her next film.

Sara took to her stories section on Instagram, where she shared a picture from her night-shoot. The image featured a glimpse of the crescent moon.

“New visitor on set today Chandu Ji long time no see #moonstruck... Spotted by luck,” she shared.

The actress had earlier shared a picture of the sun from her undisclosed shoot locations and said that she is“back to reality.”

For the caption, the actress wrote: Post Diwali shoot day. Back to reality & still chasing the sun."

However, she did not reveal what film she is shooting for.

On October 25, Sara revealed she was shooting for next in Manali, Himachal Pradesh with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a“spy comedy”.

Sara was seen in the“Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India's struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.