Susan Sarandon Doesn't Think About Age Or Gender When It Comes To Relationships

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 11 (IANS) Academy Award-winning Susan Sarandon only wants to be with someone who has an "open heart and open mind". She is not isn't concerned about age or gender when it comes to relationships.

Sarandon was previously married to Chris Sarandon and has daughter Eva, 39, with Franco Amurri, and sons Jack, 35, and Miles, 32, with former partner Tim Robbins.

She told the Sunday Times magazine:“There are different people who are, you know, younger, but have lived a very full life that are more mature, more interesting. It's very hard to find a much older guy who's still curious and not just trying to hold on to things the way they were...

“It has to be somebody who has curiosity, a sense of humour, intelligence and appetite for life. So God bless you if you manage to find somebody who fulfils any of those things, whether they're younger, whether they're older, whether they're female or male, whether they're gender-fluid, whatever. Those are just details.

"I think the big thing is finding someone with an open heart and open mind who's still curious.”

The 'Gutter' actress was in a relationship with Tim from 1987 until 2009 and she feels "bad" that some people are still upset about their split.

She said:“I still run into people who were devastated when we broke up. I feel so bad for them.”

But the pair are still friends and she'd be open to working with him again.

She noted:“You have kids ... you don't have any choice.”

Asked if she'd work with Tim again, she added:“If he brings me something I like, yeah. Imagine if people in Hollywood didn't work with the people they slept with.”

The 'Lovely Bones' actress has had a lot of "interesting" things happen in her life but has refused to write a memoir, reports co.

She said:“I have sworn never to do that. The things that are really interesting I just can't talk about. I'm pretty private, actually. (When it was suggested) I said, 'What about a book about all the people I could have slept with and didn't?'"