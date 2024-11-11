China's Pioneer Hemodialysis Company To Attend MEDICA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWS Medical , a leading blood purification solution provider in China, will participate in the MEDICA Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 11 to 14 (Hall 11/F14). This event is recognized as one of the largest medical B2B trade fairs globally.

Over the past two decades, SWS (SWS hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd.) has cemented itself as a key player in the blood purification sector, exporting over 100 countries and holding 200 authorized patents.

SWS-4000, SWS-6000, and SWS-5000

At MEDICA, the company will showcase three flagship hemodialysis machines:



The SWS-4000 features an advanced Online

HDF system that allows for on-demand production of high-quality sterile replacement fluid. This capability offers personalized care tailored to each patient's unique clinical needs, enhancing treatment outcomes for those undergoing hemodialysis.



The SWS-6000 stands out with its intelligent interaction and precise control powered by cutting-edge information technology. This system includes features such as online pre-filing for replacement tubing, improved compatibility with heparin syringes, and automated heparin injection

functionalities. This machine is designed for efficiency and convenience, making it an ideal solution for healthcare providers focused on delivering high-quality patient care.

The SWS-5000 unit integrates Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) with advanced Artificial Liver and Plasma Exchange technologies. This versatile device offers a range of innovative treatment modalities, including Molecular Adsorbent Recirculating System (MARS), Continuous Plasma Filtration Adsorption (CPFA), and Double Filtration Plasmapheresis (DFPP). Designed for multi-organ support, it effectively addresses the complex needs of the kidney, liver, heart, lung, and beyond, securing its status as China's best-selling CRRT machine.

"Over the years, our dedicated SWS team has transformed the company from a start-up into a leader in the blood purification equipment industry. SWS epitomizes the rise of Chinese medical device enterprises globally. We are committed to fostering a brand that empowers kidney patients worldwide" GAO Guangyong, Chairman of SWS Medical.

Based in Chongqing, SWS Medical, is a prominent global provider of innovative medical products and services. Its offerings include advanced blood purification devices, high-quality disposables, intelligent dialysis management system, and a network of dialysis centers.

SWS is uniquely positioned with a comprehensive blood purification industrial chain, chairs the China Blood Purification Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance and leads the development of national and industry standards. Publicly traded on the STAR Market (SSE: 688410), its devices hold CE markings and comply with ISO 13485:2016 standards.

Media contact: Marie Bédard,

[email protected]



