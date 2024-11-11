Enemy Launches Three Air Strikes On Zaporizhzhia, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy carried out three air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, leaving one dead and one wounded.

Ukrinform reports this referring to the region's state emergency service .

“On November 11, at 01:30, Russian carried out three air strikes on the regional center. A man was killed in the attack, according to preliminary information,” the report says.

As noted, nine people sought medical attention for injuries. Among the are a 15-year-old girl and two boys aged 4 and 17.

Ukrainian forces attack Pskov paratroopers ina region - intel

In addition, the shelling partially destroyed a two-story residential building and damaged a dormitory and a car dealership.

Local authorities are evacuating residents from the dormitory. All city emergency services are working at the site to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed in a large-scale attack by enemy drones in Mykolaiv at night.