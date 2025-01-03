Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: Social Media Reacts As 'All-Time Favourite' Bollywood Movie Hits Theatres

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the beloved Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movie, is set to re-release in theatres on January 3 across 140 PVR INOX Cinemas in 46 cities.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the was originally released on May 31, 2013. The coming-of-age movie not only became a hit but also turned out to be a cult movie. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in key roles.

Director Ayan Mukerji compared the film to his second child, highlighting its special place in his heart. With its re-release, the film aims to captivate a new generation of viewers while allowing millennials to relive the nostalgia of its memorable songs, dialogues and story.

In a statement, Karan Johar said that the film would be a perfect way to begin the new year. According to the ace Bollywood producer-director, the movie has great music, beautiful locations and a story that resonates with audiences of all generations. Johar believes that it leaves viewers with a warm, joyful feeling about life.

Social media reactions

“My all-time favourite movie is releasing tomorrow and I'm really exited to watch this on cinema hall and relieve the moment,” wrote one fan.

“I'm not crying, you are crying,” wrote another.

“This movie is timeless! We want all the gang together,” wrote one fan while another commented,“Love this movie so much.. my most comfort movie.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in UK

The movie is re-releasing in the UK as well. It will run at Cineworld in Bradford, Feltham, Glasgow, 02 Greenwich, Hounslow, Ilford, Luton, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Sheffield, South Ruislip, Wandsworth, Wembley and Wolverhampton.