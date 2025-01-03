10 Die, 35 Injured In 'Terror Attack' As Truck Rams Into New Orleans Crowd
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Orleans- A driver crashed his pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year's Day in New Orleans' French Quarter and opened fire, killing 10 persons and injuring over 35, on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar (42), a US citizen from Texas, died in a shootout with the police.
The FBI said Islamic State group flag was recovered in vehicle used by the attacker and the incident was a potential act of terrorism.“This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said, adding that he was“hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did”.
The incident occurred at 3.15 am at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets, which is a historic tourist destination in the city's French Quarter, known for attracting large crowds with its music and bars. The city hosts the Sugar Bowl, a classic American college football game, each New Year's Day.
The police said more than 300 officers were on duty at the time of the incident. Kirkpatrick said the driver, who swerved around barricades, fired at the police and struck two police officers from the vehicle after it crashed. The officers were in stable condition, she said. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the incident a“terrorist attack.”
