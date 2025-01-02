Agriculture Ministry Warns Farmers Of Frost, Issues Protective Guidelines

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As Jordan braces for the peak of its winter season, the of has implemented precautionary measures to help farmers safeguard their livelihoods against the challenges posed by frost and heavy rainfall.

Farmers across the Kingdom are "well-acquainted" with the risks of extreme weather, but this year's unpredictable conditions have amplified concerns.

The ministry has issued detailed guidelines outlining a broad range of practices to protect crops, livestock and other agricultural operations, urging farmers to act promptly to mitigate potential damages, according to a statement shared with The Jordan Times.

The ministry recommended "light irrigation" of crops to minimise frost damage and emphasised ensuring that plastic greenhouses are securely sealed to retain warmth.

For beekeepers, the ministry advised relocating hives from flood-prone areas, such as streams and valleys, and avoiding hive inspections during adverse weather, including rain, wind or frost.

Livestock farmers were also urged to keep animals away from flood-prone areas, ensure adequate drainage and take precautions to shield newborn livestock from cold winds and hypothermia.

The ministry also stressed the importance of staying updated on weather conditions through the Jordan Meteorological Department and encouraged farmers to seek guidance from local agricultural extension offices.

Mahmoud Hilal, a farmer, highlighted the importance of preparedness, saying:“We've learnt over the years that taking small precautions can save us from major losses later.”

Essa Obeidat, a farmer from Irbid, commended the ministry's proactive measures.

“Winter can be unpredictable, but these guidelines serve as a crucial reminder to prepare ahead of time,” he said, adding that such efforts are vital to protecting Jordan's agricultural sector, which plays a critical role in the country's economy and food security.