Israeli Strikes Hit Defence Factories, Research Facility In Syria's Aleppo

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Jan 3 (IANS) A series of blasts rocked Syria's southern Aleppo province, as Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on defence factories and a research centre there, according to local and a war monitor.

The local news outlet al-Watan reported that multiple explosions reverberated in Al-Safira city, where defence facilities are located. The report added that the attack targeted a scientific research center on the city's outskirts, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed at least seven large explosions, saying Israeli aircraft bombed both the Al-Safira defense factories and a research centre.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The latest raid, the observatory noted, brings the total number of Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory to 498 since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government in early December last year.

Earlier on December 30 The death toll from a powerful explosion at a Syrian weapons depot near the Adra Industrial City in rural Damascus rose to 11, with most of the casualties believed to be civilians, a war monitor reported.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and local media, search and rescue teams remain at the scene to recover bodies and clear debris.

The blast sent debris flying and caused extensive damage to the facility associated with the now-ousted Bashar al-Assad's government, Xinhua news agency reported.

Initial reports indicated at least two people were killed, but the death toll continued to rise throughout the day.

A video posted online showed significant destruction and multiple fatalities.

The observatory said the suspected raid was part of Israel's ongoing efforts to destroy remnants of the old regime's armaments.

This incident follows a series of reported Israeli attacks on former regime-affiliated sites, as Syria's new administration consolidates power after the collapse of the previous government on December 8.