Search Ops Underway In Forests In J & K's Kishtwar
Date
11/11/2024 12:07:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Security forces continued their search operation in the dense forests of Keshwan and adjoining areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, a day after an army officer died in a gunfight with terrorists holed up in the area.
The security personnel have been scouring the forest area for over four days, looking for the terrorists who abducted and killed two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) last Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday's encounter broke out when joint search parties of the Army and Police intercepted the terrorists around 11 am in the Keshwan forest area. The exchange of fire went on for more than four hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of the Army's 2 Para, was killed and three more soldiers were injured in the gunfight.
Officials said there has been no fresh contact with the terrorists since Sunday's encounter.
Read Also
Army JCO Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar
Gunfire Rattles Srinagar's Zabarwan Forests
They said three to four terrorists, responsible for the killings, are still holed up in the area and a massive search operation is underway to neutralise them.
The officials added that thick foliage and challenging topography pose a challenge for the security personnel relentlessly chasing the trail to hunt down the terrorists.
On Thursday evening, terrorists abducted VDGs Nazir Ahamed and Kuldeep Kumar and shot them dead in the nearby Kuntwara forest.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11112024000215011059ID1108870795
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.