Low Visibility In Jammu Leads To Delays, Flight Cancellations
11/11/2024
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Low visibility in Jammu and adjoining areas on Monday led to the cancellation of flights, which also forced the chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take road trip to the winter capital.
An official said that all evening flights towards Jammu airport were cancelled on Sunday, while both arrivals and departures have been delayed today morning due to poor visibility, reported news agency KNO.
Chief minister Omar Abdullah also had to take the road trip Jammu early this morning over delay in flights due to low visibility.
“Poor visibility in Jammu meant a sudden, last minute, road trip. Nothing flew in or out from Jammu yesterday so I had to saddle up and take the road to the winter capital,” he posted on X.
“Looking at the visibility from the balcony of the official residence I don't think flights will be operating any time soon today either. You can barely see the sun in the haze,” he said in another post
Cancellations and delays affected services from airlines, including SpiceJet, IndiGo and Alliance Air, leaving passengers stranded at Delhi, Srinagar and Jammu airports.
'Meteorological department, which measures visibility every half an hour, said that smog-like weather conditions will remain in the plain and border areas until it rains.
Meteorologist Dr Mahendra Singh said that these days, smog-like weather prevails in the plain border areas, and that the biggest reason for this is burning of stubble and other crop residues in the fields.
“The pressure of western disturbance is building up in the coming days. Due to which there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in some areas of north Kashmir. Another pressure is seen building up at the end of this week, after which the smog will reduce,” he said.
