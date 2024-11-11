Industrial Filtration Market Shows A Lucrative Growth Due To Use Of Compact Electronic Circuits And Sophisticated Software In The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Filtration is a process where solid particles present in a suspension are taken apart from liquid or by using a porous medium, which retains solid particulates/pollutants but allows fluid to pass through. It is a common operation which is extensively used in production of sterile products, drugs, and in liquid oral formulation. The used to retain solid is known as filter media. Accumulated solids on filters are called as filter cake. Different types of ceramic and sintered filters are employed in the industries. New advanced technology is used in purification includes development of continuous process to replace old batch process technology.

Purification technology used in market sintered metal media which provided better work capacity for separation of particulate matter. These media are widely used in chemical process, power generation and petrochemical industries. Particulate of air pollution leads towards loss on gross national product (GNP) with a few of the major causes being greenhouse gas emissions, sandstorms or dust storms, and other gases emitted from several industries. Moreover, urban growth, industrialization, lack of awareness, shortage of institutional capabilities and transportation systems are also responsible for pollution across the globe.

Global Industrial Filtration Market Segmental Insights

Global industrial filtration market is segmented by type, filter media, and end-user.

By type, industrial filtration market is segmented into liquid and air. Liquid is sub-segmented by technology into pressure, centrifugal, gravity, vacuum and others and by-products, it is sub-segmented into filter press, bag filter, drum filter, depth filter, others. Air is sub-segmented by technology into mechanical, electronic, and gas phase and by products, it is sub-segmented by HEPA, ULPA, bag filter, electrostatic precipitator, and others. Air segment to gain a huge demand over the forecast period, owing to enforcement of stringent regulations and incorporation of integrated pollution prevention and control directive bonded with strict new laws.

By filter media, industrial filtration market is segmented into metal, activated carbon/ charcoal, fiber glass, filter paper, and nonwoven fabric. Nonwoven fabric is likely to gains a huge demand in market due to increasing application in transportation industry coupled with rising consumer awareness regarding water & air pollution. Furthermore, major initiatives taken up by government and environmental bodies across the globe with a view forward to reduce water pollution would uplift nonwoven filter media in industrial filtration market demand over the forecast period.

By end-user, industrial filtration market is segmented into manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, metals and mining, and process industry. Among end-users, pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR, as industry uses purification operation for removal of suspended particles and to reduce bacteria in process components.

Global Industrial Filtration Market Regional Insights

Geographically, global industrial filtration market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead growth of Technological advancement in wastewater treatment and stringent regulations by government to implement standard purification techniques are factors to drive liquid purification in the region. Production regulations attended with the need for clean indoor air facilities in plant drives industrial filtration market growth.

North America holds major industrial filtration market share due to strong infrastructural and industrial development. Furthermore, increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulation norms regarding air treatment and disposal are expected to support market growth. In developing countries like Canada and the U.S. air filtration market size is expected to reach at highest CAGR owing to rise in pharmaceutical and food industries.

MEA and Latin America is expected to grow market of air segment owing to rise in pharmaceutical and food industries. Stringent regulatory regimes affecting towards safe working environment for workers from harmful emissions and particulate impurities should strengthen regional demand.

Competitive Players

Alfa Laval (Sweden)Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland)Donaldson (US)Eaton (Ireland)Freudenberg (Germany)Mann+Hummel (Germany)Pall Corporation (US)Parker Hannifin (U.S.) Recent Developments



March 2022 , Alpha Laval launched E-PowerPack , to improve marine sustainability by helping convert waste heat into electric power that can be utilized to power the ship. May 2022 , Mutares has acquired Mann+Hummel group's plastic parts business including air intake manifolds, and fluid reservoirs.

By TypeAir and Gas Filtration, andLiquid FiltrationBy Filter MediaActivated CarbonFiberglassNonwovensMetalsFilter paperCombination FiltersBy ApplicationFood and BeveragePower GenerationSemiconductors and ElectronicsChemicals and PetrochemicalsHealthcareMetals and MiningPaper and Paints