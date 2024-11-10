Vijay Deverakonda Gives A Funny Spin To His Viral Fall Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) South star Vijay Deverakonda has finally reacted to his fall by adding a dollop of humour to it on social media.

The original“fall” video took place on November 10, where Vijay while promoting the song“Sahiba” was walking down the stairs and then falling down. The clip spread like wildfire on social platforms. However, the gave it a spin and used it to promote his clothing line“RWDY”.

In the now altered video featuring the fall, Vijay has turned it into a transition reel. In the clip, he slips and falls but it transitions into lying down on a carpet and relishing a lollipop.

The video had "fall, falling, falling in love with my RWDY boys and girls (sic)," written on it.

"I fell & it went crazy :) That is the RWDY life. RWDYs go allout always. Irrespective of highs and lows & RWDY essentials sell out always. Lots of love. Stay RWDY,” the“Arjun Reddy” star

referred to the fall as he captioned the post.

The star featured alongside Radhikka Madan and Jasleen Royal in the music video titled“Sahiba”. He had recently talked about the song and working with the two.

Vijay said:“It's been an absolute pleasure working on 'Sahiba.' Jasleen's vision and passion for music are truly inspiring. I believe this song will touch many hearts, and I'm honored to be a part of it.”

“Sahiba” promises to be a timeless love song. Jasleen, known for her unique musical style and heartfelt compositions, has poured her soul into this project, creating a magnum opus that will resonate with listeners worldwide.

“Sahiba” is directed by the acclaimed director Sudhanshu Saria. This is the first time Vijay Deverakonda and actress Radhikka Madan will be seen working together.

On the acting front, Vijay has Gowtam Tinnanuri's“VD 12”.