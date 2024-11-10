Four Terrorists Killed In Separate Operations In NW Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (NNN-APP) – Four terrorists were killed, in two military operations in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement that, security forces yesterday, engaged with terrorists in North Waziristan district of the province.
The ISPR said that, the first engagement occurred in Spinwam area, and after an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.
In another operation, security forces successfully thwarted the terrorists' attempt to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the district, and killed two terrorists while injuring two others.
A clearance operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists.
Earlier in the day, the ISPR said that, six terrorists were killed on Saturday, during an intelligence-based operation in the Spinwam area.– NNN-APP
