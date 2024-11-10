Egypt, Malaysia Call For Peace, Security In Middle East

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Nov 11 (IANS) Egypt and Malaysia called for achieving peace and security in the Middle East.

The appeal was made in a joint communique following a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo between Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim, according to the Egyptian presidency, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two countries reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, including the right to establish an independent state.

They also urged the United Nations Security Council to consider Palestine's application for full membership in the United Nations in line with a relevant resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on May 10, 2024.

Malaysia expressed gratitude for Egypt's efforts to facilitate the delivery of Malaysian humanitarian aid to the Palestinians who are in dire need of it in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, both sides condemned Israel's continued violations of international law, humanitarian law, and human rights law in its military operations, which also violate Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also condemned Israel's ongoing incursions into and airstrikes on Lebanon, which have killed innocent civilians and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

The two countries stressed the need to reach an immediate ceasefire to end this humanitarian catastrophe, highlighting the importance of preserving Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They expressed full support for the Lebanese state and the full implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to ensure peace and security in the region.

The Malaysian Prime Minister is on an official visit to Egypt, coinciding with celebrations marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.