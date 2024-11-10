Greek Fireman Dies Battling Wildfire In Greece

(MENAFN- IANS) Athens, Nov 11 (IANS) A 55-year-old Greek fireman died while battling a wildfire in northern Greece on the outskirts of Thessaloniki city, Greece's Fire Brigade said.

The fire, which was not threatening residential zones, had burned an uncertain area of low vegetation, Xinhua news agency reported.

This was the sixth wildfire-related death in Greece this year. Although the wildfire season typically spans May 1 through October 31, firefighters have been combatting dozens of blazes in November due to unseasonably high temperatures.

Greece experiences numerous wildfires each summer due to heatwaves attributed to climate change, and sometimes arson.

This year, the country faced more than 4,500 wildfires in what officials called one of the most challenging firefighting seasons in 40 years.

More than 14,300 acres of forestland have been burned, according to the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.