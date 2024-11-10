Alteogen Enters Into An Exclusive License Agreement To Develop And Commercialize Subcutaneous ENHERTU® Enabled By Alteogen's Hybrozymetm Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DAEJEON, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteogen Inc. (KOSDAQ:196170) announced today that the company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568). Under the terms of the agreement, Daiichi Sankyo will acquire world-wide rights to use ALT-B4, Alteogen's hyaluronidase utilizing HybrozymeTM

Technology, to develop and commercialize a subcutaneous version of ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki), a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that has been jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.

Alteogen will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments upon Daiichi Sankyo's achievement of specified development, regulatory and sales milestones. Additionally, Alteogen will be entitled to receive tiered royalties on the sales of the commercialized product. Alteogen will be responsible for clinical and commercial supply of ALT-B4 to Daiichi Sankyo.

"Our collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo is groundbreaking in the ADC field, being the first to use hyaluronidase for a subcutaneous ADC marks a significant milestone in the oncology field, and we look forward to our collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo in bringing this product to the market." said Dr. Soon Jae Park, Chief Executive Officer of Alteogen.

About ALT-B4

ALT-B4 is Alteogen's proprietary human recombinant hyaluronidase enzyme developed utilizing HybrozymeTM technology. ALT-B4 can enable the large volume subcutaneous administration of drugs that are typically administered as an IV infusion. ALT-B4 does this by temporarily hydrolyzing hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

About Alteogen Inc.

Alteogen Inc. is a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of novel biologics such as Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), biobetters, and biosimilars. Alteogen's portfolio includes clinical-stage long-acting therapeutic proteins and next-generation ADCs, developed by its proprietary NexPTM-fusion and NexMabTM platform technology, respectively. It also developed a proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme utilizing HybrozymeTM technology, which enables the large volume subcutaneous administration of drugs that are typically administered as an IV infusion. The company was founded in 2008 and listed in KOSDAQ (196170).

About

Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is an innovative global healthcare company contributing to the sustainable development of society that discovers, develops and delivers new standards of care to enrich the quality of life around the world. With more than 120 years of experience, Daiichi Sankyo leverages its world-class science and technology to create new modalities and innovative medicines for people with cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit .

Contacts

US: Vivek Shenoy, Ph.D., MBA

Chief Business Officer

Phone: +1 805 570 8998

E-mail: [email protected]

ROW: Tae-Yon Chun, Ph.D., J.D.

EVP/Corporate Alliance Officer

Phone: +82 042 867 8861

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Alteogen Inc.

