Trump Spoke With Putin About Ukraine The Washington Post

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald spoke with Russian President Vladimir on Thursday, November 7, and discussed, among other things, the situation in Ukraine.

That's according to several people familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports, citing The Washington Post.

"During the call, which Trump took from his resort in Florida, he advised the Russian president not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of Washington's sizable military presence in Europe," the report said, referring to a person familiar with the call.

The two men discussed the goal of peace on the European continent and Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss "the resolution of Ukraine's war soon" several of the people said.

In his presidential campaign, Trump said he would bring an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, though did not offer details about how he intended to do so.

According to the newspaper, Trump has signaled privately that he would support a deal where Russia kept some captured territory, and during the call he briefly raised the issue of land, people familiar with the matter said.

The call, which has not been previously reported, comes amid general uncertainty about how Trump will reset the world's diplomatic chessboard of U.S. allies and adversaries after his decisive victory on Tuesday, the newspaper said.