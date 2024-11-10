Ukrainian Forces Attack Pskov Paratroopers In Zaporizhzhia Region - Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate has reported on the results of a missile attack on a concentration of Pskov paratroopers in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The military intelligence agency published a respective video, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report , "occupiers from the Pskov division of the Russian gathered together with military equipment in a forest in the Zaporizhzhia region, preparing for a maneuver."

The Russians were spotted by from Ukraine's military intelligence agency.

The Tavria Group of Troops launched a strike on enemy forces.

"The missile attack destroyed two heavy Russian trawlers and manpower inside the military vehicles of the occupiers. Four more armored vehicles with Pskov paratroopers tried to escape, but they were also attacked - all the enemy's armored vehicles were burned, including a new Russian BMD-4," the report reads.