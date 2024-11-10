Kuwait Crown Prince Shooting Contest Trap Qualifiers Continue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Qualifiers for the men and women's trap competitions of the annual Kuwait the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad shooting contest continued on Sunday, amid stiff competition featuring from some 15 Arab countries.





In addition to the trap contests, the qualifiers, which kicked off a day earlier, run until Monday and comprise all forms of shooting contests across both men and women's categories.





Qatar is among the nations involved in the qualifiers, the Gulf Arab country's delegation chief Dr. Meshal Al-Nasr said in a statement, praising the level of quality seen in the annual competition.





Echoing the Qatari official's sentiments, his Omani counterpart Meslem Al-Sabhi expected the competition to get fiercer as the qualifiers unfold, wishing his compatriots the best of luck as they seek to clinch qualification for the Kuwait-hosted competition. (end)





