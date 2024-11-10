Why Hollywood's Star Power Couldn't Win The Vote For Kamala Harris? Social Media Has The Answer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris secured a high-profile endorsement lineup that included some of Hollywood's biggest names. The list of celebrities who rallied behind the Vice President in her bid for the presidency included global superstars like Taylor Swift , Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Harrison Ford, Cardi B, Oprah Winfrey, , LeBron James, Bad Bunny, Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, and even legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. Harris's campaign turned into a star-studded spectacle, with A-listers attending rallies, promoting her on social media, and even performing at concerts designed to engage voters.

However, despite the backing from some of the most influential figures in entertainment and sports, Harris's celebrity-heavy campaign was met with significant pushback.

Social media users voiced strong opinions, arguing that these endorsements not only failed to help her but actually worked against her. From claims that celebrity endorsements "alienated" everyday Americans to accusations of a detached and "staged" campaign, here's a look at what social media had to say about the celebrity influence on Kamala Harris's 2024 campaign.

1. Celebrity endorsements lack authenticity

Many users pointed out that celebrity endorsements were perceived as inauthentic and hollow. One user summarized the sentiment, saying, "Celebrity endorsements – authenticity level, zero."



2. Repetition of Hillary Clinton's mistakes

A user's theme was the comparison to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, which also relied heavily on celebrity endorsements.“Celebrity endorsements & concerts didn't work for Hillary. Why would Kamala Harris think they would work for her?” asked the user.

3. Paid endorsements lose credibility

Several comments highlighted that these endorsements, often perceived as financially motivated, lacked credibility with voters. "Turns out people don't take paid celebrity endorsements seriously," remarked one user. Many believed that these endorsements were just another form of celebrity marketing, not real political advocacy.

4. The staged narrative

Criticism of the campaign's production style was prevalent.“It was all staged to force a narrative down Americans' throats. NEVER BELIEVE CELEBRITY ENDORSEMENTS, THEY'RE IN IT FOR THE MONEY – ALWAYS,” a comment read. The use of flashy performances and celebrities was seen as a way to manufacture support, rather than building a genuine connection with voters.

5. Reckless spending

Many users were quick to call out Harris for her spending, with one pointing out,“She's been VP for 4 years - she had the second-largest stage in the world to build her backing. Her reckless spending is further proof that America made the right choice.” The sentiment expressed was that Harris had squandered resources on celebrity endorsements, which could have been better used elsewhere.

6. Celebrity backing has the opposite effect

Some users even argued that the celebrity endorsements had the opposite effect, alienating voters who felt that celebrities were out of touch with their real concerns.“The endorsements not only don't help but have the opposite effect. People are sick of out-of-touch celebrities for politics,” one user said, highlighting how the celebrity culture was seen as an obstacle to connecting with working-class Americans.

7. Disconnection from real issues

Another prominent theme was the belief that celebrity endorsements distracted from the real issues.“Celebrity endorsements are not a substitute for good governance. Those celebrities are not the ones applying for the job, YOU are,” read a popular tweet.

8. The perceived elitism of celebrities

For many, the spectacle of celebrity endorsements reinforced the idea that Kamala Harris represented the elite, out-of-touch class. "Kamala had a whole Eminem and Beyoncé endorsing her. And still LOST badly. The American public doesn't care for celebrity endorsements," one comment read. The public perception seemed to be that celebrities, with their vast wealth and influence, were too disconnected from the everyday struggles of ordinary voters.

9. Endorsements alienate the middle class

Some users felt that the celebrity endorsements undermined Harris's attempt to connect with the middle class. "I strongly believe massive celebrity endorsement for Harris had an opposite effect. It completely dismantled her 'middle class' strategy," one user shared. Harris's star-studded campaign may have caused her to lose support from the very demographic she aimed to win over.

10. Celebrity endorsements don't change voter decisions

At the end of the day, many users expressed that celebrity endorsements simply didn't impact their voting decisions.“It's a free country, celebrities can endorse whomever they want... endorsement doesn't mean anything to me. It doesn't change who I'm going to vote for,” one tweet stated.