MPD Makes Arrest In Northwest Stabbing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department announces an arrest has been made in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers were flagged down in the 1800 block of 7th street, Northwest, for a stabbing. The victim advised officers that after an argument with the suspect, he was stabbed. The suspect then fled the location. The victim was transported to an area hospital for of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located the suspect a short time later and placed them under arrest. 53-year-old Maurice Felder, of no Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 24174677

