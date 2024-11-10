Everest Development Launches EGP 11Bn Strategic Growth Plan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Everest Development Group (EDG) has unveiled its ambitious new strategic plan, aiming for growth and innovation within the sector. The plan underscores EDG's commitment to excelling in the Egyptian and global markets, leveraging its vast experience in high-quality real estate developments.

EDG Chairperson Mohamed El-Rady said:“These new directives and strategic partnerships will propel EDG towards increased growth and innovation, grounded in our solid foundation and previous successes.” He highlighted how these accomplishments serve as a stepping stone to launch projects that address client needs while expanding EDG's global presence.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Ahmed El-Bayyar highlighted EDG's collaborations with key industry players such as EHFS, Fusion Form, Al Rajeh Modern Facility Management, and A Plus, emphasizing how these partnerships will enhance the quality and success of upcoming projects.

In line with its strategic growth initiatives, EDG plans to launch new real estate projects worth EGP 2 billion in the fourth quarter, with an additional EGP 11 billion in investments expected next year. Ahmed Sabry, Head of Sales, emphasized that the company's flexible client-centric payment plans are designed to meet market conditions, ensuring financial stability for both EDG and its clients.

Part of the company's strategy also includes an enhanced marketing approach, with Tamer Fahmy, Head of Marketing, explaining how the new brand identity aligns with EDG's futuristic vision. The rebranding aims to strengthen the company's leadership position in the Egyptian market while meeting evolving client needs and trends.

Mohamed Emad, founder of Fusion Form, praised the longstanding partnership with EDG.“With over 15 years of collaboration, we have continuously delivered exceptional quality and innovative designs,” said Emad.

He expressed optimism for future projects, which are expected to push the boundaries of architectural creativity.

Tamer Fahmy, CEO of Al Rajeh Modern Facility Management, highlighted the importance of expertise and technology in maintaining asset quality and operational efficiency. The partnership with EDG focuses on ensuring the sustainability of these factors.

Lastly, Hazem Alam of A Plus spoke about EDG's upcoming petroleum service project, stressing the company's international experience and adherence to European standards through the use of advanced technologies.



