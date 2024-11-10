Israel Airport Says Operations Unaffected After Hizbollah Claims Missile Attack

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on November 6, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hizbollah (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) TEL AVIV - Israel's airports authority said operations at its main airport near Tel Aviv were not affected after Hizbollah claimed it fired missiles at an Israeli military base nearby on Wednesday.

"Ben Gurion airport is open and operating as normal for takeoffs and landings," the authority's spokeswoman, Liza Dvir, told AFP, adding that the runway had been unaffected.

Lebanon's Hizbollah said it fired missiles at an Israeli military base near the airport on Wednesday, the first such attack in more than a month of war.

In a statement, the Iran-backed group said the salvo of missiles targeted the Tzrifin military base near Ben Gurion International Airport, south of the Israeli commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

Images posted on social media showed smoke rising near the airport while AFP photos from Ben Gurion showed no damage on the tarmac.

The Israeli military did not confirm whether the base had been targeted.

It said that "approximately 10 projectiles crossed from Lebanon" following sirens in northern and central Israel.

"Most of the projectiles were intercepted and one fallen projectile was identified in central Israel," it added.