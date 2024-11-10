Four Foreigners Arrested With International Alerts, Including One Suspected Of Terrorist Activity

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Four foreigners with international alerts were detected by units of the Intelligence and Investigation Directorate of the National Border Service (Senafront) through the Biometric Identification System.

Among those arrested is a 57-year-old man from Lebanon, who at the time of being identified, was carrying a document in Arabic that triggered a KST biometric alert, linked to activities.

He is pictured above with a Senafront officer.

In addition, three South American citizens with criminal records were arrested at the Lajas Blancas shelter.

Also a 35-year-old Peruvian migrant, accused of having a criminal record in the United States, where he had been convicted of drug possession and deported in May 2024.



Also arrested, a 34-year-old Colombian with an arrest warrant issued in the department of Cúcuta for aggravated homicide and illegal possession of weapons. Another 25-year-old Colombian citizen was sentenced to 2 years and one month in prison for causing serious injuries to other people. Intelligence and Investigation units, in collaboration with the Aurelio Serracín Battalion and a citizen, found an M16 magazine with unexploded ammunition on the road in front of the Don Bosco farm, in Río Sereno, in the district of Renacimiento, province of Chiriquí, near the border with Costa Rica. In addition, a profile was carried out on a taxi-type vehicle, in which ten rock fragments of suspected illicit substances were found, along with a quantity of cash. This discovery is under investigation.