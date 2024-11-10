Registration Opens For 18Th Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The Jordan Marathon Association, also known as Run Jordan, has officially opened registration for the 18th edition of the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon, scheduled to take place on Friday, December 6, in Aqaba, under the patronage of Prince Firas bin Ra'ad.Participants can register through the association's website, In-person registration will also be available in Amman from Wednesday, November 4, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. In Aqaba, registration can be completed at the office located in Al-Thawra Al-Arabiyya Square, from November 30 to December 5, during the same hours.The Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon continues Run Jordan's successful efforts to promote running and raise awareness about its health benefits. The event also supports various charitable causes under the theme "Run for Noble Causes."Lina Al-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, emphasized that this year's event reflects the association's dedication to promoting sports culture and healthy living. She noted that the marathon is expected to attract local and international runners, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to Aqaba to enjoy the city's beauty while boosting sports tourism.Additionally, 20% of the registration fees will be donated to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization to support Gaza, further enhancing the humanitarian impact of the event. This initiative underscores the race's role in combining sports with charitable efforts.