QNB Organises Cybersecurity Awareness Workshop

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB has organised a cybersecurity awareness for the children of its staff, in collaboration with KidZania Doha as part of efforts to its continued commitment to promote digital safety and awareness.



This initiative is part of QNB's dedication to fostering a secure digital environment and educating the next generation on the importance of cybersecurity.



The workshop, hosted by QNB's Social team, introduced the young participants to essential safety practices, including recognising phishing attempts, protecting personal information, and understanding the importance of secure passwords.



With interactive activities and real-life scenarios, the children learned how to identify and avoid potential cyber threats, equipping them with the tools needed to navigate the digital world safely.



"Empowering our staff's children with cybersecurity skills ensures they can navigate the digital space with confidence and awareness. Our collaboration with KidZania Doha was essential in delivering a workshop that was both educational and fun," said Heba al-Tamimi, senior executive vice president at QNB Group Communications.



QNB remains committed to promoting digital awareness and security across all ages, supporting Qatar's vision of a digitally secure future, a statement added.

MENAFN10112024000067011011ID1108869982