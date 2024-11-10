Civic Volunteer Nabbed In Kolkata For Misbehaving With Woman In Drunken State

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) A civic volunteer was nabbed in Kolkata on Sunday after he forcibly went inside the room of a neighbouring woman in a totally inebriated state on Sunday and misbehaved with her.

The event took place at Entally area in central Kolkata on Sunday. As the woman started screaming in a state of shock, the other neighbours rushed into her room and tried to nab the civic volunteer.

However, he somehow managed to evade the clutches of the local people and escaped from there. Later the woman filed a complaint at the local Entally Station following which the cops arrested him within hours.

Besides criminal proceedings, the city police have also started a departmental probe against the accused civic volunteer.

The incident has gained significance considering that the“sole prime accused” in the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata Sanjay Ray is himself a civic volunteer. The trial process in the matter will start on Monday at a special court in Kolkata.

In past also, there have been complaints of excesses by civic volunteers, who are basically contractual staff of either Kolkata Police or West Bengal Police.

The opposition party leaders in the state, a number of times, have said that the civic volunteers are basically political appointees by the ruling Trinamool Congress though whom the ruling party leaders conduct all sorts of nuisance.

In the past, the Calcutta High Court has clearly said that civic volunteers under no circumstance can be attached to law & order or election-related duty. However, despite that clear court order, there were allegations of civic volunteers being used in election-related duties in the Parliamentary elections this year.