One Killed, Multiple Injured In US Alabama Campus Shooting

(MENAFN- IANS) Houston, Nov 10 (IANS) At least one person was killed and several others early Sunday morning in a shooting on the campus of Tuskegee University in the southern US state of Alabama, the university said in a news release.

The killed was not a student at the university, the news release said.

"Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery," it added.

Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley said "quite a few people" were injured, but did not say the exact number of the injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the injured, a female student was shot in the stomach, said Tuskegee City Police Chief Mardis.

No arrest has been announced. Mardis added that it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Tuskegee celebrated its 100th homecoming on Saturday.