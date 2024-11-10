350 Artists To Take Part In Qatar International Arts Festival 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Cultural Village Foundation - Katara has unveiled the details of the 6th Qatar International Arts Festival (QIAF 2024).

The event will be organized from November 25-30 in collaboration with MAPS International, the International Council of Museums and the British Council.

Katara's Director of Research and Studies Dr. Nadia Al Mudahka told a press on Sunday the festival reflects the shared vision of spreading culture and enhancing artistic interaction, expressing Katara's aspirations to deepen cooperation for further intercultural communication through the participation of artists from different schools.

The festival will attract a large number of visual artists from worldwide to display their diverse creations that enhance communication and cultural diversity and supports building a cultural and artistic dialogue that transcends borders and languages, she added.

Founder and President of MAPS International Rashmi Agarwal said the event would gather approximately 350 participants from 73 countries.

There will be a variety of activities and few more adventures like the underwater dive, the pointe ballet dance, Agarwal said, adding the event will feature 15 galleries from worldwide.

The event will display 16 international pavilions for Qatar, US, UK, France, Spain, Iran, China, Russia, Armenia, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Uruguay, and Slovakia.

There will be a award ceremony on November 30 to honor distinguished works.