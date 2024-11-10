Himachal Govt Bans Sharing Photos Of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Amid Samosa Saga

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Himachal Pradesh has banned the sharing of photos featuring Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu without prior approval. The development came even as the the CID remained hot on the train of some missing samosas and the BJP slammed the Congress-led administration for its 'skewed' priorities.

The order was issued by the director of information and public relations and covers all pictures taken during departmental meetings, official engagements, or public functions. A letter to this effect was shared with all secretaries and departmental heads after it was learnt that photos were being released to the media without prior approval.

"In some cases, these photographs portray inappropriate gestures and could potentially harm the public image of the Chief Minister. This unregulated dissemination of photographs can have far-reaching consequences, which may affect the image and perception of the CM as well as of the Government," the letter explained.

The order comes amid mounting criticism from the BJP and extensive social media backlash over some 'missing' samosas.



"There is only one way the whole INDI Alliance works. In Telangana, they said they would provide free electricity, but the power went off. In Himachal, he said that unemployment allowance will be given to unemployed youth, they will provide jobs and corruption will be ended. But these days there is an investigation going on as to 'Who ate the samosa?" BJP chief JP Nadda jibed during a rally on Saturday.

The snacks were procured from the Radisson Hotel in Shimla for CM Sukhu during an event in the city. They were accidentally served to staffers during the event last month and eventually sparked an internal CID investigation. The chief minister however insisted that the CID probe was related to an incident of misbehaviour ande not actually an investigation about missing samosas.

“This is completely an internal matter of the CID. It should not be politicised. The CM does not eat samosas. We have not given notice to anyone. We have just said to find out what happened. The government has nothing to do with this... We will find out how this information was leaked,” added CID Deputy General Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha.

